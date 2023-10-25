Erik ten Hag told Christian Eriksen is a 'much better footballer' than Sofyan Amrabat as Man Utd transform into a 'proper team' following second half changes against Copenhagen

Erik ten Hag has been told that Christian Eriksen is a "much better footballer" than Sofyan Amrabat by Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

Eriksen was introduced at half-time

Brought life to United's midfield

Scholes put his weight behind Eriksen

WHAT HAPPENED? Eriksen was thrown into the mix in the second half of United’s slender 1-0 win against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Red Devils were struggling to make inroads in the attacking third and Eriksen's presence infused more creativity. The former Tottenham midfielder was allowed to operate with freedom in advanced areas of the pitch while Scott McTominay dropped deeper to add more steel after Amrabat was taken off. Scholes has now suggested that Ten Hag should include Eriksen in his starting line-up ahead of Amrabat, who has struggled to convince since his loan move from Fiorentina in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It felt like we were watching a Europa League game in the first half. Like a Thursday night. Poor," former United midfielder Scholes said on TNT Sports. "Second half was a lot better but you bring the better footballers on. You bring Christian Eriksen on, a much better footballer. No disrespect to Amrabat, he’s a stopper he’ll do his kind of thing. But he won’t build up play. Christian Eriksen will. You saw the runs being made, all of sudden [Bruno] Fernandes is in the game, [Alejandro] Garnacho too. Eriksen will find these players. For a 15-20 minute spell they looked like a proper team again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen has been mostly used from the bench and has made just four starts this season out of 11 appearances across all competitions. However, Scholes believes he can give United an edge against defensive-minded sides with his incisive passing.

"Christian is always positive. He brings football and we did not have the football in the first half – Copenhagen are well organised and you have to break them. Christian Eriksen makes the right passes," he said.

WHAT NEXT? After an impressive shift in the Champions League, Eriksen will hope to make Ten Hag's starting XI when United host Manchester City in a huge derby clash on Sunday.