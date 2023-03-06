Erik ten Hag reported to Man Utd training ground at 7am for squad's post-Liverpool thrashing dressing down

Erik ten Hag reported to the Manchester United training ground at 7am after his team went down 7-0 against Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

  • Ten Hag arrived at Carrington at 7am
  • Reported two hours before players
  • Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 7-0

WHAT HAPPENED? A day after United suffered their biggest-ever Premier League defeat against Liverpool, manager Ten Hag reached the club's training facilities early to scrutinise the humiliating result, according to Manchester Evening News.

The players reported at 9am, which was always planned, though former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did afford his then-squad a day off after they were battered 5-0 by Liverpool back in October 2021.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The recently crowned Carabao Cup champions were brought back to earth by Jurgen Klopp's side as they thrashed the Red Devils 7-0 at Anfield. Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo netted a brace each while Roberto Firmino score one.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Fred Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images

Antony Manchester United 2022-23Getty ImagesRaphael Varane Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side next face Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash.

