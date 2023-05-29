Erik ten Hag says Mason Greenwood has 'shown in the past' he can score goals for Manchester United amid internal investigation over forward's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Mason Greenwood has shown his ability in the past amid an investigation over his future at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has been questioned about Mason Greenwood's future at Manchester United amid an ongoing internal investigation after criminal charges against him were dropped.

Charges for attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour against Greenwood were dropped in February 2023 after he was initially arrested in January 2022, raising the prospect of him returning to the fold.

The player remains suspended, with United conducting an internal review over his future at the club in the months since, and it was reported in February that there was a divide over what to do about the striker.

Commenting on the ongoing process in an interview with The Times, head coach Ten Hag is quoted as saying that Greenwood has "showed in the past that he is capable of doing that [scoring goals for the club]". However, the manager also emphasised that he will not be the one to decide whether Greenwood is allowed to make what would be a hugely controversial return.

It was revealed in March that the possibility of Greenwood being reintegrated was "firmly under consideration", although it has since been claimed that the 21-year-old has lost hope of making a comeback.

Greenwood scored 22 Premier League goals in 83 appearances across two-and-a-half seasons before he was suspended by United following his arrest in January of last year, after allegations supported by audio-visual evidence surfaced on social media.

In 2021 he signed a new contract running until 2025 worth a reported £75,000 per week. His last appearance was in the 1-0 win over West Ham in January 2022.