'We have to score' - Erik ten Hag insists Man Utd performed well in first half of dire Tottenham defeat and laments VAR handball decision

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag defended his side's performance after they crashed to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED? While the backlash had already began after Spurs ultimately cruised to a comfortable win, the Dutchman defended his team, pointing to a first half where United created several good chances and were also denied a penalty shout.

WHAT THEY SAID: Facing the Sky Sports cameras, Ten Hag insisted: “I liked the first half. It was a very good performance of Manchester United first half, except — we have to score. We created good chances, we had a really good press.”

Of United's 26th minute penalty claim, the manager was emphatic. “We had many chances to score a goal and we deserved a penalty. I don’t know why it’s not given. It’s absolutely a penalty. He changes the direction of the ball and he’s blocking. The hand is wide above. But ok, you have to accept it," Ten Hag said. "The start of the second half was definitely no good. You have to stay on the front foot. It’s totally unnecessary to concede that goal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ten Hag is correct to point out that the Reds had ample opportunities to open the scoring, it was the tame nature of United's second half performance and lack of reaction to going behind that was already dominating the post-match analysis. Coming off the back of an unconvincing opening game win against Wolves, questions are already being asked about the mettle of Ten Hag's squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG? It won't be a quiet week at Old Trafford, as institutional crises surround the club, but Ten Hag has a free week to work with his players ahead of the Nottingham Forest's visit next Saturday.