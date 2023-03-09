Erik ten Hag explains why ‘Butcher’ Lisandro Martinez is so important to Man Utd & airs long-term future hope

Erik ten Hag has explained why “The Butcher” Lisandro Martinez is so important to Manchester United, with the Argentine starring for the Red Devils.

Defender signed from Ajax in 2022

Questions asked of his height

Has become a cult hero at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? Questions were asked of whether the Argentina international was the right option at Old Trafford when he followed former boss Ten Hag from Ajax to England in the summer of 2022. Concerns were raised regarding his lack of height as a centre-half, but the combative South American is a now a World Cup winner with his country and a cult hero with a new fan base in Manchester.

WHAT THEY SAID: United boss Ten Hag has said of the qualities that Martinez brings to any team, with the Dutch coach hoping to continue working with the 25-year-old defender for many years to come: “I see 'The Butcher' in a positive way. Not in a negative way. His playing [style is] tough but not unfair. I think he is, especially, he is a defender, and he is defending in a good way – on the ball because it is [about] positioning, anticipation and co-operation.

“It is sublime. It’s extraordinary to work with him and because he has that capacity, and he wants to improve day by day. So, it’s nice to see his defending style. His attitude – everyone loves it, the fans love it, the defence loves it, and it gives spirit to the team. [When he is] on the ball, he can deal with it. I like him as a player. I like the attitude [that he has], and I hope that we can co-operate for a long time together.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez has taken in 37 appearances for United across all competitions this season, forging a productive partnership with fellow World Cup winner Raphael Varane, and helped the Red Devils to bring a six-year wait for major silverware to a close when overcoming Newcastle in the 2023 Carabao Cup final.

WHAT NEXT? Martinez and Co will be back in action on Thursday when – with a humbling 7-0 defeat at Liverpool in their last Premier League outing still hanging over their head – the Red Devils face Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 encounter.