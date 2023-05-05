Erik ten Hag hints at Alejandro Garnacho return and urges Man Utd to avoid another away-day horror show at West Ham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said there is an outside chance of Alejandro Garnacho making his comeback from injury against West Ham.

Garnacho could return against West Ham

United lost seventh away game at Brighton

Team have habit of winning after tasting defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutchman said there was a small chance the forward could return from almost two months out with an ankle injury to face West Ham, where United will be looking to respond after losing 1-0 at Brighton on Thursday. The defeat at the Amex Stadium put a small dent in United's hopes of finishing in the top four. However, Red Devils have a good record of bouncing back after defeats, winning their next match after every loss with the exception of when they followed up a loss to Brighton on the opening day with defeat at Brentford.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think it will be the same squad [as against Brighton], maybe Garnacho can be involved but we'll have to see," Ten Hag told a press conference. "We have every time in the season, when we had a defeat then we bounced back. I count on my team, we have to do it again.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Of their eight Premier League defeats this season, seven have come away from home. And United have failed to beat a single team in the top nine in the table away from home. However, they have fared well against teams in the bottom half of the standings and should fancy their chances against former manager David Moyes and West Ham, who are 15th and only four points above the relegation zone. Ten Hag added: "There is no time to stay in this, in one hour we move onto the game against West Ham. Prepare them and make a good plan. The players have to take responsibility and I count on them and they can do that.

WHAT NEXT? United visit West Ham on Sunday. They then have six days until their next match, which comes at home to Wolves.