'Enough is enough' - McKennie, Pulisic and Adams headline video protesting police brutality

Several of the U.S. men's national team's stars came together to address the ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd

U.S. Men's national team stars Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic were joined by the likes of defender Antonio Rudiger and fullback Alphonso Davies to headline a campaign speaking out against police brutality.

McKennie was one of several stars to offer messages of solidarity in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd's death prompted protests all over the world, after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvino was filmed pressing his knee on the individual's neck for more than eight minutes despite cries for help.

McKennie wrote "Justice for George Floyd" on his captain's armband for Schalke's loss to Weder Bremen, while Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi and Marcus Thuram also made statements after scoring over the weekend with the Bundesliga confirming that none of those who protested would be punished.

In the days since, McKennie says he plans to keep speaking out about racial issues and police brutality in the U.S., with the star headlining a new video featuring a collection of current and former players.