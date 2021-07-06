Enock Mwepu: Zambia star signs for Brighton & Hove Albion from Red Bull Salzburg

The 23-year-old Chipolopolo midfielder has penned a four-year contract to join Patson Daka in the Premier League

Zambia international Enock Mwepu has sealed a transfer move to Brighton & Hove Albion from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been confirmed as the first signing for manager Graham Potter on a four-year contract ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, which will be Albion's fifth consecutive year in the top-flight.

“Albion are pleased to confirm the signing of Enock Mwepu from reigning Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg on a four-year deal, on undisclosed terms,” the club confirmed on their official website.

On signing the player, Potter said: ”We're delighted to be able to welcome Enock to the club and are looking forward to working with him. He has a great deal of experience for somebody of his age, including Champions League and international football.

“He’s primarily a central midfielder, although he is capable of playing in numerous positions, is open-minded, adaptable, and very keen to learn and develop. He will add competition to our existing options in that area of the squad going into the new season.”

Nicknamed ‘Computer’, Mwepu's career began with Kafue Celtic in Lusaka before being identified with the 2013 Airtel Rising Stars and then joined Power Dynamos in Zambia; before he made a move to NAPSA Stars at the end of the 2016 season.

In June 2017, Mwepu joined Red Bull Salzburg and was loaned out to Salzburg's feeder club FC Liefering who play in the Austrian Football First League.

He managed 81 league appearances over his four years at the Red Bull Arena, scoring 11 goals and laying on nine assists, while also playing in every one of their Champions League group stage games last season.

He was also on the scoresheet in this year's OFB-Cup Final, notching one goal and setting up one in a 3-0 win over Lask, and has always been a regular for the Zambia national team Chipolopolo since his debut in September 2017.

He becomes the second Zambian player to join a Premier League team in this transfer window after striker Patson Daka, who signed for Leicester City, also from Salzburg.