English Women’s Super League gets a multi-million pound sponsorship deal

Barclays has agreed to a new multi-million pound sponsorship deal of the Women’s Super League the FA have confirmed.

The deal will last 3 years and is the first of it’s kind sponsoring the women’s top league. It’s worth over £10m and will start next season rebranding the competition to Barclays FA Women’s . In the past the WSL winners were not awarded a financial prize however from next season the prize-money will £500,000.

Barclays to become first title sponsor of The FA Women's Super League with multimillion-pound partnership #BarclaysFAWSL — The FA Women's Super League (@FAWSL) March 20, 2019



This is seen as serious investment into the women’s game with many pundits and retired female footballers stating it was a long time coming. Notts County, Sunderland and Yeovil Town along with other clubs have all suffered financially difficulty. The WSL started in 2011 with 8 semi-professional teams but has since grown to be Europe’s only womens full-time professional competition.

Barclays are also investing in girls’ football schools in an attempt to boost the player pool for the future and expand the football fan-base across the country.

