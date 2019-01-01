England women vs Argentina women: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Lionesses will aim to take a big step towards qualification to the Women's World Cup last 16 when they take on Argentina in Group D

look to make it two wins from two in the Women's World Cup when they take on on Friday, having secured a 2-1 victory over on the opening day.

The Lionesses saw off the second highest ranked side of their three opponents last Sunday and would take a huge step towards qualification for the last-16 with another win.

Argentina will be buoyed by their 0-0 draw with on matchday one, though, which saw them pick up their first ever Women's World Cup point.

Game England vs Argentina Date Friday, June 14 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on FOX and live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Telemundo / Fox Network fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BBC One. It can be streamed from BBC iPlayer.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC iPlayer

Squads & Team News

Position England women squad Goalkeepers Bardsley, Telford, Earps Defenders McManus, Greenwood, Stokes, Williamson, Bronze, Bright, Daly, Houghton Midfielders Stanway, Moore, Scott, Walsh, Staniforth, Carney Forwards Mead, White, Kirby, Taylor, Parris, Duggan

forward Toni Duggan was limited to a place on the bench for England on Sunday due to suffering a minor thigh injury but is likely to be ready for Friday's encounter with Argentina. Demi Stokes, who missed out with a knee problem, could also put pressure on left-back Alex Greenwood for a starting spot.

Millie Bright was forced off with a shoulder injury against Scotland but Phil Neville has since said he would be "very surprised" if she is not ready to play on Friday.

Possible England women starting XI: Bardsley, Bronze, Houghton, Bright, Greenwood, Walsh, Parris, Scott, Kirby, Duggan, White.

Position Argentina women squad Goalkeepers Correa, Garton, Pereyra Defenders Gomez, Otazu, Sachs, Delgado, Chavez, Barroso, Juncos, Cometti, Stabile Midfielders Mayorga, Benitez, Ippolito, Ruiz, Santana, Bravo, Coronel Forwards Larroquette, Potassa, Menendez, Rodriguez, Bonsegundo, Oviedo, Jaimes

Argentina came through their tame draw with Japan without any injury concerns.

Possible Argentina women starting XI: Correa, Gomez, Barroso, Cometti, Stabile, Benitez, Bonsegundo, Bravo, Mayorga, Banini, Jaimes.

Betting & Match Odds

England are heavy favourites to win this match with Bet365 , priced at 1/12. Argentina are 25/1 to pull off an upset while a draw is available at 9/1 in a match the bookies see going only one way.

Match Preview

Having picked up three points from their opening group match, England will be confident of overcoming a much lower-ranked Argentina side when they face off in Le Havre.

The Lionesses surged to a 2-0 first-half lead against Scotland thanks to goals from Nikita Parris and Ellen White, and will be expecting to come out of the blocks quickly against a team that's rated 37th in the world by FIFA, 34 places below England.

Phil Neville will surely be looking for a big win over Argentina after the U.S. women's national team laid down a serious marker with a 13-0 thrashing of Thailand last Tuesday.

Argentina's women's side only returned from a two-year spell without any games or a coach in 2018 after the Argentine FA refused to give them funding.

Despite that lengthy absence, they managed to qualify for their first Women's World Cup since 2007 and earned their first point in the competition, having lost their previous six matches on the biggest stage.

Avoiding another defeat and securing a clean sheet against Japan will have given Carlos Borrello's team a huge confident boost ahead of the clash with England.

Borrello lauded the resilience his goalkeeper, Vanina Correa, showed in that game after she recovered from a first-half handling error that nearly gave Japan the lead, and she could cause England's strikers problems on Friday.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that the goalkeeper has a really strong bearing over the whole team,” Borrello said after the final whistle. “She’s got a lot of experience and she showed that.”

But Neville will back the likes of Toni Duggan, Fran Kirby and White to unlock the Argentine defence and confirmed the Lionesses will not back down from their attacking, open style of play following the win over Scotland.

“We have to develop this system and it’s the right way to play," Neville said. "We are going to make mistakes because we are that open. In the first-half against Scotland, we had both full-backs in wide positions the whole centre of midfield was open.

“But we trusted each other, we kept playing the ball into midfield.

"Yes, we gave the ball away for the goal but we were trying to do the right thing. We were trying to pass it through midfield and I cannot criticise them for that.”