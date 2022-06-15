England Women's Euro 2022 squad: Kirby in as Houghton misses out on final roster

Lionesses captain Steph Houghton has been cut from the provisional squad but Kirby gets the nod despite not playing since February

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has revealed her squad for this summer's UEFA Women's Euro.

Long-serving Lionesses captain Steph Houghton, who was included in the provisional squad, has been excluded from the squad, having not played a match since January due to injury.

The Manchester City defender made just five appearances in the FA Women's Super League last season and has not featured for the national team since Wiegman took charge.

Who has made England's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 squad?

Fran Kirby has been given the green light to feature at the tournament, despite being out since February with illness.

A total of nine players will be given the chance to represent their country at a major tournament for the first time.

Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton, Jess Carter, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Beth England will all be making their first appearance with England at a big competition.

Who has been left out of England's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 squad?

As well as Houghton, goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has been cut from the provisional squad.

Niamh Charles, Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem are also absent despite being named in the preselection.

Jordan Nobbs is another notable omission, the Arsenal midfielder missing out on the provisional squad when it was announced in May due to a knee injury that has ruled her out for the summer.

Houghton's omission is right call by Wiegman

GOAL's Women’s football correspondent Amee Ruszkai writes...

The big talking point from the squad announcement is understandably the absence of Houghton, who has been England captain for the last eight years.

That Wiegman gave Leah Williamson the captaincy ahead of the summer, with Houghton having been out injured for so long, seemed to confirm that the Manchester City defender wouldn’t be included.

However, she made a late charge for the squad, returning to full training during the camps which began after the announcement of the provisional squad in May.

Her omission is a huge blow for a player who has been so crucial for the Lionesses for many years, particularly given it is a home Euros.

She’s an excellent leader and produced some truly wonderful form in the 2020-21 season. But the latest campaign saw her struggle with injuries and, as a result, rhythm, before an achilles problem ended her season in January.

If England want to win this tournament - an ambition they’ve openly talked about - it’s going to take a fully fit squad from top to bottom.

Fran Kirby is also in having not played since February, but she was included in Chelsea’s matchday squad for the FA Cup final in May, having made significant process after a fatigue issue.

As for the rest of the squad, it’s excellent to see Chloe Kelly make the cut in particular. The Man City winger suffered an ACL injury last May after having a truly exceptional season, one which cruelly denied her an almost guaranteed place on the plane to Tokyo to play in the Olympics.

She worked incredibly hard to get back fit before this summer and this is the perfect reward for a player who can be a real game changer for Wiegman

When does the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 begin?

This summer's tournament will kick off on July 6, with England opening the Euros at Manchester United's iconic Old Trafford against Austria.

Norway and Northern Ireland are the Lionesses other opponents in the group phase.

The knockout stages will begin on July 20, with England to be the first in action for that stage if they win their group, while the final will be played at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

England's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City).

