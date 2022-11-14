England vs Norway: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream the England women's national team's game against Norway on TV and online in the United Kingdom

England women's national team will play their final match of an unforgettable year on Tuesday, facing Norway in a friendly in Spain.

The Lionesses won their first major tournament in the summer when they beat Germany in extra time in the final of Euro 2022, at Wembley. They remain unbeaten under head coach Sarina Wiegman, who took over in August 2021.

Now, they want to taste success at the 2023 Women's World Cup and Tuesday's game is another important step in their preparation for next summer's big event.

Norway may have suffered a humiliating 8-0 defeat to England in the group stages of this year's Euros, but they are a much better side than that result suggests and putting on a good display in this game will be important as they work towards their own goals at the World Cup.

The Scandinavian nation have a different coach for this meeting and it is a familiar one, too, as Hege Riise had a short spell in charge of the Lionesses - and Great Britain's Olympic squad.

GOAL has all the details on how to watch this game on TV in the UK, as well as how to stream it live online.

England vs Norway date & kick-off time

Game: England vs Norway Date: November 15, 2022 Kick-off: 7pm GMT Venue: Pinatar Arena, Spain

How to watch England vs Norway on TV & live stream online

Country TV channel Live stream UK ITV4 ITV Hub

England team news and squad

Wiegman has a reputation for sticking with the same starting line-up, not making a single change to it during the triumphant Euros campaign. However, during these two-game international windows, she does tend to make a tweak or two for the second fixture.

That could mean a start for the in-form Lauren James or Ebony Salmon, the young centre forward who was excellent off the bench against Japan. There could perhaps be changes in defence as well, with Lotte Wubben-Moy looking good at centre-back with Arsenal and Lucy Bronze back after missing the first fixture with Covid.

Fran Kirby had to withdraw from the camp due to illness, with Jordan Nobbs and Lauren Hemp doing the same because of injuries, which is why they will not be involved. Alex Greenwood also pulled out just before the first game. Jess Carter and Demi Stokes were not selected in the squad.

England predicted XI: Earps; Bronze, Wubben-Moy, Bright, Daly; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Salmon, Mead.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Niamh Charles, Esme Morgan, Maya Le Tissier, Gabby George Midfielders: Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem, Jess Park Forwards: Nikita Parris, Beth Mead, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Lauren James, Ebony Salmon, Katie Robinson

Norway team news and squad

There are plenty of changes to the Norway squad from the last selection in October, which saw Riise have to deal with a number of injuries. Guro Pettersen, Maria Thorisdottir, Guro Bergsvand, Emilie Bragstad, Lisa Naalsund, Thea Sorbo, Emilie Haavi and Karina Saevik all come into this camp.

Selma Panengstuen, Malin Brenn and Emma Godo all drop off the roster, with Chelsea defender Maren Mjelde recovering from a hamstring problem and Tuva Hansen withdrawing, too.

Ada Hegerberg, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, has been out since September with an injury so remains uninvolved. Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen has been taking a break from the national team and is also sidelined with a thigh problem.

Norway predicted XI: Pettersen; Bjelde, Bergsvand, Harviken, Horte; Engen, Maanum, Reiten; Terland, Saevik, Haavi.