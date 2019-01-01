England vs Kosovo: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Three Lions are undefeated in qualifying matches for a decade - and it would take a big upset for that to change at St Mary's

can take another giant step towards qualification when they face Kosovo in on Tuesday.

Victory would mean Gareth Southgate’s side would maintain a perfect record in Group A, having already recorded wins against the , Bulgaria and Montenegro, scoring 14 goals and conceding just one in the process.

Kosovo, who face the Three Lions for the first time, are as yet undefeated in their debut qualifying campaign, with two wins and two draws to their credit.

Game England vs Kosovo Date Tuesday, September 10 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN2 or streamed via TUDN En Vivo.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN2 TUDN En Vivo

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on ITV 1. It will not be available for streaming.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV 1 N/A

Squads & Team News

Position England squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Heaton, Pope Defenders Trippier, Rose, Keane, Maguire, Gomez, Chilwell, Mings, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Winks, Lingard, Henderson, Rice, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Barkley, Maddison, Mount Forwards Kane, Sterling, Sancho, Rashford, Wilson

After Saturday’s thumping win over Bulgaria, there is little need for Gareth Southgate to perform major surgery to his side, but it seems likely that some changes will be made to keep the side fresh.

Among those pushing for inclusion from the outset are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ben Chilwell, James Maddison, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho.

pair Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both pulled out of the original squad for this double header.

Possible England starting XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Gomez, Chilwell; Maddison, Henderson, Barkley; Sancho, Kane, Sterling.

Position Kosovo squad Goalkeepers Ujkani, Muric, Bekaj Defenders Rrahmani, Vojvoda, Paqarada, Aliti, Hadergjonaj, Dresevic, Kryeziu Midfielders Halimi, Celina, V. Berisha, B. Berisha, Zhegrova, Voca, Rashkaj, Muslija, Hasani Forwards Muriqi, Nuhiu, Rashani

Kosovo are without one of their most talented players in the form of Arber Zeneli, who is a long-term injury concern. Additionally, Milot Rashica, another key performer, Benjamin Kololli, Herolind Shala and Herkuran Kryeziu are all absent.

Possible Kosovo starting XI: Muric; Vojvoda, Rrahmani, Aliti, Hadergjonaj; Voca, Halimi; Zhegrova, Celina, Rashani; Muriqi

Betting & Match Odds

England are red-hot 1/8 favourites to take the win at bet365. Kosovo are a distant 25/1, while a draw is priced at 9/1.

Match Preview