England vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream England against France on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

England face their toughest battle until now in the 2022 World Cup as they are set to clash against France at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the third World Cup meeting between England and France, with the Three Lions winning on both the previous two, a 2-0 victory in 1966 and 3-1 in 1982. On the other hand, France have only lost one of their last eight meetings with England across all competitions (W5 D2) and won the last encounter 3-2 - a friendly in June 2017.

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe who is in a rich vein of form and is leading the Golden Boot charts with five goals. On the other hand, Harry Kanehas scored 52 goals for England in all competitions, just one short of Wayne Rooney’s all-time record (53), and this should act as a motivation for the Tottenham striker to fire on all cylinders against Les Bleus.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

England vs France: Date & kick-off time

Game: England vs France Date: December 10, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 11) Venue: Al Bayt >Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 SD, MTV HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

England squad and team news

England will be boosted by the return of Raheem Sterling who flew back to the UK over the weekend after receiving the news of a burglary incident at home.

Declan Rice did not train on Wednesday due to illness but he has recovered from it and should start on Saturday.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Foden

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Dier, Maguire, Shaw, Stones, Tripper, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Gallagher, Henderson, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Foden, Grealish, Maddison Forwards Kane, Maddison, Saka, Sterling, Wilson

France squad & team news

Les Bleus have an entirely fit squad ahead of the match. Mbappe missed training on Tuesday but was back on the pitch soon after.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde will have to tread carefully as they will miss any potential semi-final clash if they pick up a yellow card.

France possible XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Areola, Mandanda Defenders Pavard, Kounde, Varane, Disasi, Saliba, Hernandez, Konate, Upamecano Midfielders Rabiot, Tchouameni, Fofana, Guendouzi, Veretout, Camavinga Forwards Coman, Mbappe, Giroud, Griezmann, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram