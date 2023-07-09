'I knew I was going to save it!' - England U21 hero James Trafford speaks out after last-gasp penalty save sees Young Lions win Euros

England's Euro U21 final hero James Trafford claimed that he had a hunch before the final that he would save a penalty.

Stoppage-time save helped England win

Trafford knew he would stop penalty

Set to join Burnley from Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? Trafford saved a penalty from Abel Ruiz in stoppage time which helped England clinch the final 1-0 and win the Euro U21 championship for the first time since 1984. The Manchester City goalkeeper, who turned hero for his team, later suggested that he had a feeling that he would stop a penalty in the game and had even mentioned the same to his friends back home.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Channel 4 Sport after the game, Trafford said: "I told everyone this morning I was going to save a pen. I knew I would save. It was pretty easy really. I told all my mates back home I was going to save one.

"The clean sheet record means a lot to us because it would take a massive effort to get broken. We are a very good team and we believe nobody can score against us and we showed that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trafford enjoyed a brilliant outing in this tournament with England winning the title without conceding a single goal in the competition.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Trafford currently plies his trade at Manchester City but is all set to move to Burnley this summer for £19 million ($24m)