England
England confirm Sterling will miss World Cup last 16 tie with Senegal due to 'family matter'
Peter McVitie
20:38 GMT+3 04/12/2022
The winger was absent from the starting XI for the knockout tie, and an update from the England team's Twitter account read: "Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter."
More to follow...
