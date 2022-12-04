News Matches
England

England confirm Sterling will miss World Cup last 16 tie with Senegal due to 'family matter'

Peter McVitie
20:38 GMT+3 04/12/2022
Raheem Sterling England World Cup 2022
Raheem Sterling was left out of the England squad for the World Cup last 16 clash against Senegal on Sunday because of a "family matter".

The winger was absent from the starting XI for the knockout tie, and an update from the England team's Twitter account read: "Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter."

More to follow...

