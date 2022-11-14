England squad numbers: Kane, Bellingham, Maddison and full list for World Cup

England have announced their squad numbers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

There are a few similarities to the 2018 World Cup when it comes to England's squad numbers. Jordan Pickford, Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane are three of the 13 players to have kept the same number from Russia.

These numbers are already etched into the minds of fans of the Three Lions after a sensational journey to the semi-finals last time out. However, there's a chance to go one step further and to make the numbers immortal in Qatar this winter.

England kit numbers: Kane, Bellingham, Maddison & more

England kit numbers: Kane, Bellingham, Maddison & more

There are three goalkeepers in the squad, and they will take the No.1, No.13 and No.23 shirts.

Player Squad number Jordan Pickford 1 Kyle Walker 2 Luke Shaw 3 Declan Rice 4 John Stones 5 Harry Maguire 6 Jack Grealish 7 Jordan Henderson 8 Harry Kane 9 Raheem Sterling 10 Marcus Rashford 11 Kieran Trippier 12 Nick Pope 13 Kalvin Phillips 14 Eric Dier 15 Conor Coady 16 Bukayo Saka 17 Trent Alexander-Arnold 18 Mason Mount 19 Phil Foden 20 Ben White 21 Jude Bellingham 22 Aaron Ramsdale 23 Callum Wilson 24 James Maddison 25 Conor Gallagher 26

