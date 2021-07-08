England charged over 'laser pointer' shone at Schmeichel in Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark

UEFA is investigating a number of incidents that occurred during the Three Lions' victory at Wembley on Wednesday

UEFA has confirmed disciplinary proceedings have been opened against England following their Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark, with the use of a "laser pointer" by supporters included on the charge list.

The booing of the Danish national anthem from sections of the England fan base has also fallen under scrutiny, along with the setting off of fireworks following the 2-1 win after extra-time.

Gareth Southgate's side are now readying themselves for a final with Italy at Wembley on Sunday, but are waiting to discover what action, if any, will be taken.

What happened against Denmark?

England fell behind against the Danes, conceding their first goal of the tournament in the process, with Mikkel Damsgaard crashing a free-kick beyond Jordan Pickford on the half-hour mark.

An own goal from Simon Kjaer nine minutes later restored parity and forced the game beyond the 90-minute mark.

The match officials came together for a chat before the start of extra-time, with referee Danny Makkelie appearing to suggest that a laser was being used in the crowd.

Television cameras then captured a light being shone onto the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as he prepared to face a penalty from Harry Kane.

The Leicester shot-stopper saved the spot-kick, but saw the rebound fall for Kane to roll home the winner.

Here you can see how the green laser is pointed at Kasper Schmeichel just before the penalty kick pic.twitter.com/6w5s43rjuY — Rasmus Vuori (@rasmusvuori) July 7, 2021

What has UEFA said?

European football's governing body is looking into the incident, along with a number of other charges.

A statement from UEFA reads: "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark, played on July 7 at Wembley Stadium, London.

Article continues below

"Charges against England: Use of laser pointer by its supporters; disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem; lighting of fireworks by its supporters.

"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course."

Further reading