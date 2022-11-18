Endrick's father denies plans to visit Real Madrid amid transfer tug of war
- Endrick linked with a move to Real Madrid
- Was reportedly set to visit this month
- Ramos refutes claims
WHAT HAPPENED? The 16-year-old has been flourishing with Palmeiras since making his debut in Serie A and has three goals and one assist in just over 300 minutes. European heavyweights Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly pushing to land his services. Ramos was quoted as saying that Endrick's camp would pay a visit to the Spanish capital and take a look at the facilities at Valdebebas, Madrid's training centre, before making a decision. However, Endrick's father has now denied the claims.
WHAT THEY SAID: "I didn’t give any interview, and I never spoke about any travel to Madrid in the next weeks. There’s no travel scheduled as things stand," Ramos told Fabrizio Romano.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick became the youngest player to feature for Palmeiras' senior side last month and a few weeks later he made history as their youngest-ever goal scorer. Madrid, Chelsea and PSG are considered as the frontrunners to sign him as it stands, although he is not eligible to make a transfer until he turns 18 in 2024.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK? The forward will continue with Palmeiras next season and has a contract with the club until 2025. He is believed to have a release clause of €60m but can only travel to Europe after turning 18.
Editors' Picks
- Bellingham, Gavi and the NXGN wonderkids set to light up the 2022 World Cup
- The most memorable matches in World Cup history: From Maracanazo to Mineirazo
- Ballon d'Or 2023 Power Rankings: Messi, Neymar and the favourites head for the World Cup as Haaland watches from home
- Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Disrespecting Ten Hag, Neville & Rooney criticism and why he doesn't like the Glazers