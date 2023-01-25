End of an era? Real Madrid duo Modric & Kroos must accept 'moment of transition', says Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti suggested veteran midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos could be phased out of the side as they start to rebuild.

Midfielder's contracts expire this summer

Tchouameni and Camavinga coming into side

No longer guaranteed starters

WHAT HAPPENED? Kroos and Modric seem to have lost guaranteed places in the starting XI in recent weeks, with Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos taking their places. And it's not just a question of rest, Ancelotti said. The duo will have to fight for their spots in Madrid's lineup as the club aim to ease a wave of youth talent into the side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They understand very well their role and what I ask them," Ancelotti said at a press conference. "They know there's a lot of quality inside this squad. It's a moment of transition. I talked to them about this at the start of the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The contracts of Modric, 37, and Kroos, 33, expire at the end of the season. While it seems unlikely that either player will suit up for another club, they might be entering the last few months at the Bernabeu.

Madrid, meanwhile, are refreshing their midfield corps, with youngsters Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni steadily becoming regulars. They are also among the favourites to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MODRIC AND KROOS? The duo will continue to fight for their spots in the team until their contracts expire. Whether they spend another year at Real Madrid remains to be seen.