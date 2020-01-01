En-Nesyri’s Sevilla strengthen grip on Champions spot after Villarreal draw

Los Nervionenses came from behind twice to earn a point against Samuel Chukwueze’s Yellow Submarine on Monday night

strengthened their grip on third spot in the Spanish elite division thanks to a 2-2 draw versus at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Los Nervionenses came into the encounter having played out draws against and in their last two games – and despite conceding twice against the hosts, they got one point which extended their unbeaten run in LaLiga to eight.

#VillarrealSevillaFC | 2-2 🚨 FULL-TIME | It ends two goals apiece at the Estadio de la Cerámica, but it feels like we've got the win after captain Bruno Soriano's return to the pitch 1128 days later. 💛 pic.twitter.com/iuNC22vBIX — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) June 22, 2020

Villarreal manager Javi Calleja made six changes to the starting XI that got a 1-0 victory at Granada on Friday.

Returning captain Paco Alcacer handed the hosts an 18th-minute lead off a rebound of Tomas Vaclik’s safe from Andre Anguissa head.

The visitors levelled matters in the 39th minute after Sergio Escudero left-footed shot from the edge of the box beat goalkeeper Asenjo.

With the first-half heading for a 1-1 draw, Pau Torres headed home a well-executed corner kick from Santi Carzola in the 45th minute.

Eight minutes into the second-half, Munir El Haddadi levelled matters with a sumptuous strike having received a pass from impressive Jesus Navas.

Both teams pushed further for more goals, nevertheless, the game finished on a no winner, no vanquished note.

The result is a setback for Villarreal who were in dire need of a win to boost their chances of picking a ticket to next season’s . They are sixth in the log having garnered 48 points from 31 outings.

For Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla, a point strengthened their grip on qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition next term. They sit in third place with 53 points – 12 points below leaders .

The tie was Samuel Chukwueze’s 30th league game of the season with three goals to his credit – albeit he was replaced in the 72nd minute by Javier Ontiveros.

On-loan and midfielder Anguissa was on parade from start to finish while there was no place for ’s Sofian Chakla was an unused substitute.

Youssef En-Nesyri was handed a starting role for the visitors, nevertheless, he made way for Luuk de Jong with nine minutes left to play. His compatriot Yassine Bounou who is on-loan from was an unused sub.

Villarreal host in their next tie on Sunday as Sevilla welcome to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday.