Emmanuel Amuneke makes history as Tanzania return to Afcon stage after 39-year wait

The Taifa Stars grabbed a crucial win in Dar es Salaam to qualify for the top Caf competition in Egypt

Emmanuel Amuneke has guided to the for the first time since 1980 after a 3-0 win over .

The east African nation stunned Group L leaders to record an historic victory in front of home fans at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Simon Msuwa, Erasto Nyoni and Aggrey Morris booked the Taifa Stars' place in as they displaced Lesotho to finish second in the group log with eight points from six games.

The triumph comes as a great achievement for the ex- youth coach who was appointed Tanzania head coach last August.

The feat also makes Amuneke the second Nigerian coach, after late Stephen Keshi [with Togo and Nigeria], to guide a country to the biennial continental showpiece.