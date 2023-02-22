Emiliano Martinez laughs off penalty rule change proposal after his World Cup antics: 'I already saved the penalties I had to save!'

World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez is not too worried about the prospect of new rules that could prevent goalkeepers from distracting penalty takers.

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported that FIFA could introduce rules to prevent goalkeepers from distracting penalty-takers following Martinez's antics with Argentina at the Qatar World Cup. Martinez used "every trick in the book" in the 2022 final against France, according to Hugo Lloris, as he saved from Kingsley Coman and then threw the ball away before Aurelien Tchouameni missed. Such antics could soon be a thing of the past, but Martinez says he can adapt.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I always said that after the Copa América, I don't know if I would do it again. I already saved the penalties that I had to save. And now the same thing happened to me, I don't know if I'm going to save a penalty in 20 years, maybe not, but I had to tackle them in the Copa América and in the World Cup. I was able to stop them and help the team win, that's enough for me," the Aston Villa keeper told ESPN. "We will always have to adapt to modern rules and what FIFA wants, so there will be no problem. We will adapt."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez also spoke about Lionel Messi and how he was thrilled to be able to help the Argentina captain fulfil his dream of lifting the World Cup. Messi will turn 39 during the next World Cup but Martinez is still hoping he can feature in the 2026 edition of the tournament.

"I’m happy because we were able to help Messi win the World Cup," he added. "I hope he continues to play and that it was not his last World Cup."

WHAT NEXT MARTINEZ? The goalkeeper is due back in action on Saturday in the Premier League for Aston Villa against Everton.