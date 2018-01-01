Live Scores
Emery fined for kicking bottle at Brighton fan

The Arsenal boss accepted the charge of improper conduct after his actions in the 1-1 draw at the Amex on Boxing Day

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 by The Football Association after kicking a bottle at a Brighton fan during the Premier League draw on Boxing Day.

The Spaniard accepted the charge of improper conduct, triggering the standard penalty.

Emery apologised to the fan who was struck immediate after the incident and again at the end of the 1-1 stalemate at The Amex Stadium.

"I said to them I'm sorry," the Gunners boss confirmed after the game.

"It wasn't hard but it touched one supporter."

The former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss added: "I kicked the bottle in frustration but not at the supporters, not with this intention.

"It's circumstances. I apologised. I hope it's the end of the matter, yes,"

Following the Brighton match, Arsenal were battered in a 5-1 loss to Liverpool. The Gunners currently sit fifth in the league, five points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Next up for the Gunners is a clash with Fulham, who visit the Emirates on Tuesday to kickstart 2019.

