Ellyes Skhiri, Souleymane Camara fire Montpellier past Toulouse

The Tunisia and Senegal internationals found the back of the net to help the Paillade bounce back to winning ways at Stade de la Mosson

Ellyes Skhiri and Souleymane Camara were on target in ’s 2-1 win over in Sunday’s French game.

After losing 1-0 to Nice last time out, Michel Der Zakarian’s men returned to winning ways with the African stars scoring the goals.

Skhiri broke the deadlock in the 54th minute after he was set up by Ruben Aguilar to put the Paillade in front.

In the 67th minute, Kalidou Sidibe levelled proceedings for Alain Casanova’s men but ten minutes later, substitute Camara grabbed the winning goal to help his side clinch their 12th win of the season.

Skhiri featured for the entire duration of the game as well as Cote d’Ivoire international Max Gradel who ended on the losing side.

The victory saw Montpellier move to the sixth spot in the log after gathering 48 points from 32 games. They lock horns with in their next league game on April 20.