Ellis challenges Banyana Banyana to 'make a mark' against Malawi

Following their fine group stage outings, the tactician has called on her players to show what they are made of against the Scorchers

Desiree Ellis trusts the senior women's side to show their character and progress to the final when they take on Malawi on Thursday.

Despite being without some top players, Banyana recorded three massive wins in the Cosafa Women's Cup Group A matches with 14 goals, wrapping up with a 7-0 demolition of Comoros on Monday.

Taking on Malawi at the Wolfson Stadium is their next task, and by avoiding defeat they are on the brink for a fourth title in a row.

McNelbert Kazuwa's team undoubtedly poses a threat, though. They had won all their Group B matches, scoring 10 goals without conceding, including a 1-0 win over Olympic-bound Zambia.

Banyana are also yet to concede in this year's competition after three matches and the manager is expecting her locally based side to replicate that impressive form against the Malawians.

“We have played all the players we have in our team which allowed us to analyse each player and what they can offer," Ellis told Cosafa media.



"Our opponents have had fantastic matches in the group stages. We will analyse the plans in place and work on those plans.

"And it will be up to the players to execute those plans because the semi-finals are a different ball game with no second chances, so we must ensure that our plans are executed properly.’

“It will be up to the players how badly they want it, I have challenged them to make new memories and this is also an opportunity for them to make a mark for people to remember them”.