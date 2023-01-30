Elliott calms fears he has joined Liverpool injury list after suffering blow to the head against Brighton

Harvey Elliott has calmed any fears regarding a blow to the head that could have seen him join Liverpool’s lengthy injury list.

Youngster a regular for Reds this season

Taken off in FA Cup tie

Not expecting to take in enforced break

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old midfielder was replaced just before the hour mark in the FA Cup fourth-round clash at Brighton on Sunday that saw him open the scoring before late drama condemned the Reds to a 2-1 defeat. There were concerns that the youngster could be joining the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the treatment table, but the England Under 21 international insists that will not be the case.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked for an update on his fitness by Liverpool’s official website, Elliott said: “I’m OK. It’s a bit sore, but it’s nothing that’s going to stop me. I’ve had worse. It’s just a bang on the head, so I should be over it in the next couple of days. These things happen in football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elliot was forced to watch from the sidelines as Liverpool surrendered their grip on the FA Cup crown they captured in 2022, with the Reds continuing to struggle for consistency, but the youngster is determined to help get Jurgen Klopp’s side back ion track. He added: “I’m loving it here, playing for my boyhood club, there’s nothing more I’d want to do in life. At the same time, it’s frustrating results aren’t going our way. That would be the cherry on the cake for me. On a personal note, it’s nice to have the backing of the manager and the coaching staff to go out and play these games. That’s what I want to keep doing. I want to keep playing for Liverpool and contributing, helping us win games and getting us up the table. Hopefully I can get these opportunities more and more and show the fans that I care with all my heart.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool, who sit ninth in the Premier League table and are 10 points adrift of the top four, will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Wolves.