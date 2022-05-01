Elanga explains ‘double SIUUU’ with Ronaldo at Man Utd & why his celebration could have been better

Anthony Elanga has been explaining how his “double SIUUU” with Cristiano Ronaldo came about, with the Manchester United youngster enjoying a “special moment” alongside a Portuguese legend against Norwich.

The Swedish starlet teed up a five-time Ballon d’Or for the first of his three goals against the Canaries at Old Trafford, with an all-time great netting a timely hat-trick in a Premier League fixture that the Red Devils had to win.

Elanga joined in with an iconic celebration against the Canaries, with Ronaldo happy to share the limelight as part of a double act rather than have it all to himself – a situation he has grown accustomed to down the years.

How did the double SIUUU celebration come about?

Elanga has told United’s official website of fluffing his lines somewhat when trying to emulate a talismanic team-mate: “That was an exciting time, the double SIUUU!

“I didn't expect it. He said: 'Let's do it'. I said: 'Fair enough' but, if you see in the video, I didn't really get into the air properly! But I managed to do it anyway and it was a special moment.

“He is someone I look up to and speak to and ask for advice and stuff. He is a special player to work with.”

The 20-year-old forward added on earning the trust of Ronaldo after providing him with another assist: “We spoke about it the day before actually. How we were going to work in terms of pressing.

“If you get an opportunity, to look up. If he gets an opportunity, to look up for me, as I'll be in the box or he will be in the box.”

Is Elanga learning from Ronaldo at Man Utd?

Elanga is enjoying a breakthrough campaign in 2021-22, with 24 appearances taken in across all competitions.

He has recorded three goals, having made his senior bow last season, and is looking to make the most of an opportunity to work alongside Ronaldo on a daily basis

“You can see his record and the amount of goals he's scored. I think it's 100 in the Premier League,” Elanga said of partnering a record-breaking colleague in United’s attack.

“He knows what it takes to get to the top so it's more than right to just speak to someone like that. And, yeah, we have a chat the day before or even during a game. You might see us in the warm-up.

“He'll speak to me and [Jadon] Sancho together about what we can do in the game, to affect the games, and it's important to have someone like that in the team.”

United will be back in Premier League action on Monday when playing host to Brentford.

