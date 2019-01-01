El-Arabi: Olympiacos targeting third place after Bayern Munich defeat

Tuesday’s defeat leaves the Greek giants rooted at the bottom of their group but the Morocco international has stated their new target

Despite their poor results in the this season, Olympiacos forward Youssef El-Arabi said they are fighting to finish their group outings on a high.

The Red-Whites have only picked up a point in three Group B fixtures, which came in their 2-2 draw against Hotspur in September.

Back-to-back defeats to and put them at the base of the group but El-Arabi believes Olympiacos can still make it into the as the third-best team.

“We've played well in both home matches [against Tottenham and Bayern], but we could only get one point out of them. Our defeat in Belgrade hurt us a lot,” El-Arabi said after the game.

“Now we focus on upcoming matches and start taking points away. We hope we can win away at Tottenham and defeat Crvena Zvezda at home to secure third place.”

The Moroccan forward scored his first goal in the Champions League on Tuesday with a 23rd-minute header at the Karaiskakis Stadium but it was not enough to seal maximum points for the hosts.

Robert Lewandowski’s double and Corentin Tolisso’s strike condemned Olympiacos to a 3-2 defeat.

However, El-Arabi assessed the team’s performance and identified the Bavarians’ experience in the competition as a factor in their loss.

“We started well in this match, that early goal boosted us, but we were playing against Bayern, a team of vast experience in the Champions League,” he said.

“After the interval, we tried to push for a second goal but we conceded two goals and things got bad for us."