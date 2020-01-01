Ekogo’s Zenit Saint Petersburg debut ends in defeat against Lokomotiv Moscow

The Cameroon international made his maiden appearance for the Olga Poryadina’s outfit against the ‎league leaders

Tatiana Ekogo came off the bench to make his debut for Zenit Saint Petersburg in their 2-0 defeat to in Sunday’s Russian Superliga encounter in Moscow.

The Indomitable Lionesses star arrived at Zenit last Friday from Russian rivals Yenisey, where she starred last season, featuring in 18 matches and scored four goals during her one-year spell.

Three days after her announcement, Olga Poryadina afforded the Cameroonian her first game against ‎Lokomotiv following her brace for Yenisey in a 4-3 defeat to Moscow-based side last season.

The striker replaced Ksenia Oleksyuk in the 69th minute of the encounter and delivered a decent showing despite her side’s defeat.

Having won their three opening matches this season, Lokomotiv continued to build on their perfect start when Alsu Abdullina gave the hosts the lead in the 28th minute at Sapsan Arena.

Two minutes after the restart, Nelly Korovkina played through Marina Fedorova to double the advantage for the hosts and condemned Ekogo and the visitors to their third defeat of the season.

The defeat at the hands of Lokomotiv leaves Zenit in seventh position on the log with just a point from four matches this season.

Ekogo will hope to enjoy more minutes of action when Zenit take on eighth-placed Chertanovo in front of their home fans on Thursday.