Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Eintracht Frankfurt against Tottenham on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India

Tottenham turn their attentions towards their Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday. Spurs suffered a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby over the weekend, while the Germans are on a three-game winning run.

Antonio Conte's men got underway in Europe with a 2-0 win over Marseille, but followed that with a loss by the same margin to Sporting CP - who currently top Group D.

Oliver Glasner's side, who lost their opening game 3-0 against the Portuguese outfit, are tied on points with Spurs having defeated Marseille 1-0 and have picked two domestic wins to boost their confidence - the most recent a 2-0 win over Union Berlin.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Date: October 4, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 5) Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Paramount+.

In the UK, BT Sport 3 is showing the game between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming service on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 3 SD/HD SonyLIV

Eintracht Frankfurt squad & team news

Kristijan Jakic, who picked a knock while on international duty for Croatia, may have to sit this one out.

New signing Jerome Onguene awaits his club debut on account of a hip injury, while Aurelio Buta and Almamy Toure are not registered for the Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible XI: Trapp; Ndicka, Hasebe, Tuta; Lenz, Sow, Rode, Knauff; Kamada, Kolo Muani, Lindstrom

Position Players Goalkeepers Trapp, Ramaj, Bignetti, Grahl Defenders Ndicka, Tuta, Onguene, Toure, Smolcic, Hasebe, Pellegrini, Lenz, Schroder, Buta Midfielders Chandler, Jakic, Sow, Ebimbe, Rode, Wenig, Loune, Kamada, Lindstrom, Gotze, Alidou, Knauff Forwards Kolo Muani, Borre, Alario

Tottenham squad and team news

Dejan Kulusevski sat out the north London derby and may miss the trip to Germany, too, while Lucas Moura is out with a calf problem.

Ben Davies sustained a hairline fracture in the Sporting CP loss and the Welshman is expected to be out of action for a while.

Conte would consider using the services of Yves Bissouma, Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon as he rotates his squad.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Sanchez; Sessegnon, Bentancur, Bissouma, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son