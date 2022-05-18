Rangers 'heartbroken' by Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League final shootout as Ramsey misses penalty attempt

Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League final against Rangers on Wednesday in a shootout as Aaron Ramsey missed his attempt.

Rafael Borre converted the match-winning spot kick.

With the victory, Frankfurt secured automatic qualification to the 2022-23 Champions League group stage.

How did Rangers react?

"It's a hard one to take," said midfielder John Lundstram to BT Sport. "I thought we could have played better. It's hard to perform on a big stage like this, it's nervous for everyone. I'm just severely disappointed.

"To let everyone down is just heartbreaking."

Steven Davis, meanwhile, noted how reaching this point would be a difficult feat to replicate.

"It's going to be a sore one to take," he said. "We know how difficult it will be to get to this stage again.

"But I couldn't be more proud of the the lads, staff and fans. We left everything out on the pitch."

What happened in the match?

After a quiet first half where the biggest story was Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode's early head injury, each team found the back of the net in the subsequent 45 minutes to send the match to extra time.

Rangers star Joe Aribo capitalised on a defensive error to score in the 57th minute before Rafael Borre equalised in the 69th minute.

Ramsey's missed attempt in the shootout then opened the door for Borre's winner.

