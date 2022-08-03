Egyptian club president: We can buy players from Real Madrid!

The Egyptian side are set for a big increase in membership and will be able to outspend their opponents, the club chief maintains

Egyptian club Zamalek have become the richest team in the country and will ultimately be able to sign players from Real Madrid, claims president Mortada Mansour. The Zamalek chief announced the details of the club's new branch to be constructed in the city of 6th of October, including a new stadium for the team.

Mansour insists that the membership funds his side will make from the new branch will ensure they have more money to spend than any of their rivals - though he warned against an uncivil fight with Al-Ahly.

What did Mortada Mansour say about buying players from Real Madrid?

Mansour, who returned to the helm of the Egyptian side in 2021 for his fifth spell as president, insists they will increase their financial muscle significantly following an influx of new members.

"We will be the richest club in Egypt, and we are able to sign any player, even if it is from Real Madrid," he told reporters.

Mansour warns against anger towards Al-Ahly

Mansour also hit out at figures who are stirring up resentment between Zamalek and rivals Al-Ahly.

Zamalek requested a new piece of land in the city of New Cairo but their appeal was turned down, whereas Al-Ahly were granted a plot by the government, raising concerns that there could be some strife between the supporters of both teams.

"We asked the Prime Minister to obtain a plot of land in New Cairo, and unfortunately we did not get the land, contrary to what happened with Al-Ahly, who got a plot of land to establish a new branch of the club, and in the end this is the view of the officials and we respect it," he added.

"Some are trying to fabricate sedition between the masses and institutions, and this is not necessary.

"I ask the fans of Al-Ahly to pay attention to what is happening now and attempts to make sedition within the country, and the most important thing for us is Egypt, not Zamalek or Al -Ahly or Mortada Mansour or Al-Khatib, the most important thing is our country."