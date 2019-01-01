Egypt winger Trezeguet completes £8.75m switch to Aston Villa

After impressing at the Africa Cup of Nations, the 24-year-old has signed a permanent contract with the Premier League new boys

have confirmed the signing of international Mahmoud Hassan, known as Trezeguet, from Kasimpasa.

Trezeguet scored 's opening goal at the in June, making four appearances as the tournament hosts crashed out in the last 16.

The 24-year-old scored nine goals in 's top flight last season, having netted 13 times in his first season at Kasimpasa following a loan move from .

Villa have paid a reported £8.75 million ($11m) for Trezeguet, who also made three appearances at the 2018 World Cup and becomes the club's ninth signing of the close season.

"We're really excited to work with Trez. I've watched him a number of times," Villa head coach Dean Smith told their official website.

"He's the type of wide player that we have been looking for who is direct, causes problems for the opposition in the final third and scores goals."

Dean Smith has been very busy in the summer market, bringing in the likes of Tyrone Mings, Wesley, Matt Targett and Ezri Konza ahead of the club's first season back in the top flight.

Villa won promotion from the Championship via the playoffs last term, beating Derby 2-1 in a Wembley final back in May.

The Lions have already spent close to £100 million ($125m) in total during the current window, with a £15 million ($19m) deal for 's Douglas Luiz also expected to be sewn up in the coming days.

Trezeguet will not be eligible to play for Villa in their latest pre-season outing against Walsall on Wednesday, as he awaits a stamp on his visa.

The winger could, however, be in line for inclusion against Charlton and over the next two weeks, before Villa look ahead to their first game of the 2019-20 season away at .