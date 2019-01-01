NXGN
Egypt legend Mido fired by Saudi club Al Wehda for allegedly insulting fan

The former Egypt international is alleged to have insulted an Al Wehda fan, resulting in his sacking at the football club

Saudi Pro League side Al Wehda has fired Egypt legend Mido for allegedly insulting a fan who asked him to resign.

“Please, resign from your rule as Al Wehda coach, we understand your coaching style, but it is not helpful, it is better for you to be pundit, your words is good, but as coach you are not so well,” wrote the fan on Twitter.

Mido's alleged reply on Twitter was highly controversial in Saudi Arabia, as he was sighted for using an "immoral" word.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward then explained that his Twitter account was hacked and that he didn't type the vulgar Tweet.

Mido eventually accepted partying ways with Al Wehda and thanked them for his experience at the club.

The 36-year-old is also a popular football television presenter in the region and is looking to prove his innocence.

“I respect the decision of the board, but my account was hacked and I’m going to use all my legal tools to prove it,” stated Mido.

 

