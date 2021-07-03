Eguavoen missing as Rohr returns for Nigeria vs Mexico friendly match

The German coach is back to take charge of Sunday's game with NPFL players at the Los Angeles Coliseum

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is back to lead the Nigeria Professional Football League players for the international friendly match against Mexico after Austin Eguavoen did not make the trip to the United States.

Eguavoen, who plays the role of the NFF technical director, was picked to lead the home-based players to Los Angeles after Rohr’s regular team was declared unavailable.

The former Super Eagles defender and coach was denied a visa at the United States of America Embassy.

Since he wanted to just monitor the encounter, Rohr was not expected to be in the dug-out against Mexico but he has made a U-turn and he will be assisted by former Nigeria U20 coach Paul Aigbogun after Joseph Yobo opted out for personal reasons.

The former Bordeaux manager might not be familiar with the 22 NPFL stars selected by Eguavoen but he monitored their training sessions in Abuja for one week before they left for Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Prior to the trip, Nigeria were dealt a blow after Heartland and Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa withdrew from the game due to an ankle injury he picked up in training.

On the other hand, the Super Eagles squad has been boosted with the arrivals of CF Montreal striker Ibrahim Sunusi and Tottenham Hotspur U23 goalkeeper Joshua Oluwayemi.

Nigeria are yet to defeat Mexico in their previous five games in all competitions or friendlies.

El Tri have managed two wins while three outings ended in a draw, but NFF President Amaju Pinnick has charged the Super Eagles to do the nation proud.

Pinnick turned up in the team’s camp in Los Angeles after a meeting with the government of the State of Maryland to agree on collaborative areas and strategic partnerships for the national teams and the state’s ambition to become a host city for the 2026 Fifa World Cup already awarded to the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“I want you all to know that this is the Super Eagles and not the B team. You are here to represent 200 million Nigerians and they want you to win this match,” Pinnick told the media.