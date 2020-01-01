Efe Ambrose: Livingston defender’s reunion with Celtic ends in defeat

The Nigerian defender was on the losing side as he came up against his former employers

Efe Ambrose’s return to Parkhead ended on a sour note as lost 3-2 to in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

The 31-year-old Nigerian played for the Bhoys between 2012 and 2017, making 169 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists and winning six titles that included four Premiership crowns, one Scottish League Cup and one Scottish Cup.

It looked like Livingston were up for some giant-killing at Celtic Park when Jason Holt gave them the lead in the 16th minute from the penalty spot. Those hopes only lasted a few moments as Callum McGregor equalised for Celtic four minutes later before Ryan Christie established a 2-1 lead in the 23rd minute.

📋| Here’s how the Lions line-up for today’s clash with @CelticFC -



McCrorie, Devlin, Ambrose, Guthrie, Brown, Serrano, Bartley, Holt, Sibbald, Pittman & Tiffoney.



Subs - Stryjek, Taylor-Sinclair, Lawson, McMillan, Pignatiello, Robinson, Forrest, Poplatnik & Lokotsch. #LFCLive pic.twitter.com/kc74tjHnFF — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) September 19, 2020

Neil Lennon’s men were very much in control and added a third goal in the 52nd minute via Albian Ajeti. Julien Serrano halved the deficit for Livingston with 12 minutes left on the clock and the Lions could do no further after that.

Ambrose played the entire game, making one interception, three clearances and four tackles. He also won six of nine total duels and had 61 touches on the ball and a passing accuracy of 72%.

After leaving Celtic in 2017, he joined first on loan before it was made permanent that same year. After two years, Ambrose moved to to play for in the Championship on a short-term basis. He, however, failed to make a single appearance for the Rams.

After months without a club, Ambrose joined Livingston in February 2020 and has been a regular fixture this season, making seven appearances, six of which have seen him complete the whole 90 minutes. He was also named in the Premiership Team of the Week for his stellar defensive performance in Livingston’s 1-0 win over 10-man Ross County in matchday six.

Livingston are rooted to the bottom of the Premiership with five points after eight matches, securing only one win. They will hope for a better result when they host St Johnstone at the Almondvale Stadium next Saturday.