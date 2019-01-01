Ederson ready to face Chelsea as Sane and Laporte step up comeback efforts

The goalkeeper missed out against Liverpool earlier this month but will be ready for Saturday's top-four clash

Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte have returned to 's Etihad Campus as they step up their recoveries from serious injuries.

And the Premier League champions have been given a further boost with goalkeeper Ederson set to return from injury for Saturday's clash with .

However, City have not yet put a timescale on the return of Sane and Laporte, with neither player back working with a ball yet.

Sane, 23, has been in Los Angeles with City staff for part of his rehabilitation after damaging his anterior cruciate knee ligaments in the Community Shield in August.

The club are hoping he can be back in time for the start of the knockout stages of the , which begin in February, as his doctors in and at City have been pleased with his progress.

The German international had been a target for in the summer transfer window before his injury and there have been reports that the champions could consider making a bid for him in January.

Sane was treated by Dr Christian Fink, a specialist he has previously worked with while playing for who is also Bayern's preferred doctor.

City normally send players who require surgery to Dr Ramon Cugat in , as they did with Laporte.

The 25-year-old had an operation in September after damaging his cartilage and lateral meniscus in the 4-0 victory over and has been splitting his rehabilitation between and Manchester.

City manager Pep Guardiola said after Laporte's surgery that he hoped he could be back in January or February.

Meanwhile, Ederson has been training with the first-team squad after missing the 3-1 defeat at on November 10 with a thigh strain.

Article continues below

The Brazilian goalkeeper also missed the international friendlies with and after suffering the injury in the Champions League draw with earlier this month.

Guardiola revealed that he did not expect Ederson's injury to rule him out for long.

But it forced him to play reserve keeper Claudio Bravo at Anfield in a defeat that left City nine points behind in the title race.

