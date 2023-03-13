Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao insisted that his team must be ready for Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino ahead of their Champions League clash.

Militao wary of Salah and Firmino

Salah competition's top goalscorer

Madrid hold three-goal aggregate lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid ran out 5-2 winners in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Liverpool. But Militao warned that the tie is far from over. In particular, he highlighted the attacking talents of Salah and Firmino who could cause Los Blancos some damage in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. The two sides meet this Wednesday with a spot in the quarter-final on the line.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Liverpool have a super squad and now we do not want to be surprised at home. Mo Salah has come into a good moment in attack. He is always dangerous and against us he is hyper-motivated, and also Roberto Firmino is scoring goals again. So until the end of this match, nothing has been decided.” Militao explained after Madrid's 3-1 win over Espanyol on Saturday.

He also asserted that the tie is far from over: "Some people believe this tie is already finished but I am expecting a big night between two of the clubs with the biggest histories in world football," he said. "It’s certain that Real Madrid have a very big advantage but still, we must wait another 90 minutes and the round is not closed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Liverpool head into Wednesday's contest coming off a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, they have pulled off some major Champions League comebacks in the past, most famously overturning a three-goal first leg deficit to Barcelona in the 2019 semi-final.

WHAT NEXT? Madrid and Liverpool meet at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, with both sides hoping to advance to the quarter-finals. With a 5-2 aggregate lead, Madrid appear to have the upper hand.