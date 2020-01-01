Ebobisse leads Portland Timbers past LA Galaxy

The 23-year-old Cameroonian found the back of the net to inspire the Timbers to victory against Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s men

Jeremy Ebobisse scored as secured a 2-1 win over in Tuesday’s is Back Tournament outing at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

The 23-year-old delivered an impressive performance in the encounter, finding the back of the net to help the Timbers clinch their first win in Group F.

The centre-forward was handed a starting role in the match and spearheaded his side’s attack along with Diego Valeri.

Portland Timbers could have been behind in the 12th minute of the contest but for the heroic display of goalkeeper Steve Clark, who saved Javier Hernandez’s penalty.

Despite efforts from both side to break the deadlock, the first half ended without any of the sides able to find the back of the net.

The second half, however, looked more entertaining and action-packed and Giovanni Savarese’s men seemed more revitalized than LA Galaxy.

Portland Timbers were duly rewarded for their work-rate when Ebobisse broke the deadlock in the 59th minute when he connected with Sebastian Blanco’s cross and calmly put his effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper David Bingham.

Blanco then scored a goal of his own in the 66th minute to double his side’s lead with a fine finish but shortly after the strike, the Timbers were reduced to 10 men.

Having been booked in the 11th minute of the encounter, Dario Zuparic got his second in the 75th minute and was subsequently sent off.

LA Galaxy soon capitalized on their numerical advantage when former striker Hernandez made amends for his earlier miss by reducing the deficit after he was set up by Gordon Wild in the 88th minute.

Portland Timbers, however, held their nerve to secure all three points in their first game of the MLS is Back Tournament.

Ebobisse featured for 80 minutes before he was replaced by Jaroslaw Niezgoda while Malian defender Diedie Traorewas was an unused substitute for LA Galaxy.

The victory saw Portland Timbers lead Group F with three points after and played out a 3-3 draw earlier in the day.

Ebobisse will hope to continue his brilliant performances in front of goal when his side takes on Houston Dynamo on July 19.

The forward was born in to Cameroonian and Malagasy parents and has represented the United States at the U20, U23 level and played for the senior team in a friendly.

Notwithstanding, the striker is still eligible to feature for and Madagascar, having not played a competitive game for the USA senior team.