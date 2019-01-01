East Bengal board meeting comes at a very crucial juncture of the season

The warring officials will hopefully end their feud after the board meeting…

One significant development all fans will look forward to will be the Board of Directors meeting on Thursday in Bengaluru. Importantly, it is the first board meeting of the club since Quess Corp came on board as the club’s investors in July.

Three out of the four East Bengal officials, who are directors of the company, will be travelling to Bengaluru to attend the meeting. The general secretary of the club, Kalyan Majumder will likely be absent.

The board meeting comes at a very crucial juncture of the season as the century-old club is still not sure about taking part in the Super Cup 2019.

There has been a difference of opinion among the board of directors regarding the club’s participation in ’s premier knock-out competition.

While a section of the club officials have been vocal about participating in the tournament, the Quess management, who who have the majority stakes, are not in favour of doing so.

There has been a lot of turmoil within the club as a section of the officials have come out in open and opposed the investors’ decision. Some senior officials have even hinted of a possible separation with their investors if their opinion is not considered.

Quess Corp, in their very first year, have invested heavily in terms of recruitment and facilities. They started the process by roping in former Castilla coach Alejandro Menendez. The Spaniard is one of the most high profile coaches in at the moment and definitely the biggest name who has ever managed the East Bengal side.

East Bengal became the second ever side to conduct pre-season training outside India after . The Kolkata giants had travelled to Malaysia for their pre-season before I-League 2018-19 back in October.

They came out of the age-old practices of the Maidan and brought in a touch of modernisation which the fans embraced with open arms.

But the recent tiff between the officials and the investor has left the fan base in great distress. After Quess’ decision to boycott Super Cup, the club officials had decided to field a separate reserve side with the name of East Bengal President’s XI in the tournament. It was a silly decision taken by the club officials which only hampered the reputation and legacy of the club.

The meeting of the board directors is very significant. The two sets of officials fighting against each other does not bode well for the club or the fans.

Hopefully, a middle ground can be achieved at the meeting and the club will be run in a professional manner. A final decision on whether the club will take part in the Super Cup is also likely to be taken at the meeting. All eyes will be trained towards Bengaluru on Thursday.