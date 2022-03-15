Dzyuba rejects Russia call-up due to Ukraine invasion

Russia star Artem Dzyuba has asked not to be called up to the national team's training camp because of his country's invasion of Ukraine, coach Valeriy Karpin confirmed.

The Russian national team are set to meet for a training camp this month in case their suspension from FIFA competitions is reversed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The governing bodies took the step to banish Russia from official matches following pressure from other countries and they will not be allowed to play in the World Cup qualification play-offs in March.

What has been said?

Karpin announced the squad that was called up for Russia's training camp on Tuesday, and Dzyuba was a notable absentee.

The coach revealed that, because the 33-year-old Zenit striker has family in Ukraine, he would prefer not to be part of the national team.

“We met with Artem at the end of the Zenit pre-season training camp, but, of course, there were no promises for a mandatory call," Karpin told reporters.

"This applies not only to Dzyuba, but to all players. On Sunday, we talked with Artem by phone, he assured us that, as he said at the meeting, he really wants to play for the national team, but now, due to the difficult situation in Ukraine, where he has many relatives, he apologised and asked us, due to family reasons, not to call him up to this training camp.

"We agreed that we will stay in touch with him and will follow his performances for Zenit."

Dzyuba not the only one missing



As well as Dzyuba, defender Vyacheslav Karavaev opted not to join up with the squad, with Karpin adding: "In addition to Dzyuba, Karavaev also asked not to be called up for the upcoming gathering.

"Vyacheslav does not yet feel sufficiently prepared and asked to be given time to get in shape.

"As in the case of Dzyuba, the coaching staff of the national team went to meet Karavaev."

Why are Russia suspended?

FIFA and UEFA opted to suspend the Russian national team and all the country's clubs from competitions due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russia were supposed to face Poland in the World Cup qualifying play-off match on March 24, but that game will not go ahead as things stand.

Instead, Poland will go through to the next round of the play-offs, where they will meet either Czech Republic or Sweden.

The Russian Football Union spoke out against the ban and made it clear it will appeal against the decision.

