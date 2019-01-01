Dzeko sidelined with double cheekbone fracture

The striker picked up the unfortunate knock during the Giallorossi's recent draw at home to Cagliari

Edin Dzeko is set to miss 's trip to with a double fracture of the cheekbone, according to facial surgeon Professor Bruno Pesucci.

Pesucci is a member of the Italian Society of Maxillofacial Surgery, the European Society of CMF, the European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery and the American Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery.

Dzeko sustained the injury in Roma's 1-1 draw at home against on October 6, ruling him out of international duty for -Herzegovina in their qualifiers against Finland and Greece.

Pesucci revealed that the 33-year-old's injury is worse than first thought and would not be able to return until October 24 when Roma face in Europe.

He advised Dzeko should be among the substitutes for that clash, ready to make a full return to first-team action three days later against .

“It was a bad break,” Pesucci told Corriere dello Sport.

“Initially, only the zygomatic arch seemed broken, but then we also found a fracture at the lower edge of the right eye's orbit.

“Osteosynthesis was necessary, with the use of a plate fixed by screws to stabilise the orbit. Only in this way could the fracture of the zygomatic arch be contained.

“In other cases, I have worked on isolated fractures. Edin's is more complex, because it is a double and therefore the stabilisation will take longer.

“He must not be in a hurry. Edin still has pain. He had the operation on Monday, and he must feel comfortable for a week.

“[I would advise] not participating in the trip to [to face Sampdoria]. He will resume physical preparations on Monday and will gradually be able to do some training with a protective mask.

“If [Roma don't need him off the bench against Gladbach] then he should return on October 27 against Milan.”

Dzeko will be missed by Bosnia, having scored two goals in two games as they beat Liechtenstein and lost to Armenia in September.

He has also scored four of Roma's 12 goals this season, with the Giallorossi sitting fifth in the Italian top flight, seven points behind league leaders .