Dybala transfer news: Ex-Juventus striker labels Totti 'an icon' but gives little away amid Roma & Inter links

Paulo Dybala says he was happy to hear Roma legend Francesco Totti's praise of him but refused to say whether or not he would join the Serie A side.

Dybala is a free agent ahead of next season as his contract with Juventus will expire this summer.

Roma and Inter are among the teams after him, with Italy icon Totti saying he would try to convince Dybala to make the move to the capital city and going as far as to proclaim he would hand over his legendary No.10 shirt.

What has Dybala said about Roma and Inter links?

Interviewed by Sky Sport at a charity match on Monday, Dybala said he is still unsure where he will end up.

"Future? I don't know yet what I will do, I will choose what's best for me," he said.

"This is important to me."

Asked for his thoughts on Totti's comments, he said: "He is an idol for everyone, his words of affection are beautiful and I carry them with pleasure.

"Now I'm calm, tomorrow I'll leave for the away match with the national team. There is a good match against Italy, we want to keep winning."

Inter hero vice-president and former star Javier Zanetti was also present at the Integration Heroes Match and Dybala admitted he had talked to the officials from the San Siro side.

"I talked to many people here tonight, but it is better to talk about this event," he said.

What did Zanetti say about Dybala?

Zanetti was quizzed about his interaction with Dybala at the event on Monday.

The Inter legend and former Argentina international spoke highly of his compatriot but said they did not discuss a transfer.

"I've known him since he was 16, he's a great person," he told Sky Sport. "We talked a lot, but not about the future."

