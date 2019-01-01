Durand Cup 2019: Marcus Joseph brace downs Mohun Bagan, lands Gokulam Kerala title

The Kolkata giants failed to capture a record 17th title as the Kozhikode-based won Asia's oldest football tournament...

Ten-man defeated 2-1 to emerge champions of the 2019 Durand Cup in the final, played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.



Marcus Joseph (45+1' Pen & 52') scored twice to hand the famous old trophy in its 129th edition while Mohun Bagan got a consolation goal through Salva Chamorro (64').

Antonio Vicuna made two changes in the Mohun Bagan starting XI which defeated in the semifinal. Last match's hero VP Suhair replaced Alexander Jesuraj Romario upfront and Debjit Majumder replaced Sankar Roy at the goal.



More to follow...