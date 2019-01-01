Durand Cup 2019: Alejandro Menendez questions officiating after semis loss to Gokulam Kerala

The former Real Madrid Castilla coach felt hard done by as Mehtab Singh was sent off despite Gokulam Kerala being awarded a penalty kick...

A ten-man conceded but stretched the game only to lose in the shootouts 3-2 after finishing 1-1 at the end of extra time in the first semi-final of the 2019 Durand Cup.

East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez put up and encouraging face in defeat but questioned referee Tejas Nagvenkar's decisions and knowledge of football rules.

"I think we have been better. At 1-0, we were controlling the game. In the second half, the intensity was less. After 1-0 we should have scored one more. We worked hard and ran a lot," the Spaniard said.

"I have to congratulate my team as we managed to keep Gokulam quiet for 33 minutes with one man down (in extra time). My impression is that the penalty changed the game. It was a clear penalty though," the former Castilla boss alluded to the incident where Mehtab Singh fouled Marcus Joseph inside the box in injury time during the regulation period.

"There are some doubts over the double sanction - a red and card and a penalty?", the 53-year-old questioned referring to the rule change in early 2016 by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).



It stated, "When a denial of a goalscoring opportunity offence is committed by a defender in the penalty area, the penalty kick effectively restores the goalscoring opportunity so the punishment for the player should be less strong (e.g. a yellow card) than when the offence is committed outside the penalty area."



In light of the incident on Wednesday, in the defence of the referee, the amendment also states, "However, when the offence is handball or clearly not a genuine attempt to play or challenge for the ball, the player will be sent off."



While it remains to be seen on what grounds did the referee act upon, Menendez was also scathing of the Durand Cup organisers for failing to keep a fourth substitution during extra time - a rule change which came into effect since 2018.



He said, "In these kinds of tournaments FIFA rules generally allow one more substitution but in this tournament, they didn't allow."



Speaking on goal scorer Samad Ali Mallick's injury, Menendez said, "This is always something which affects the game. But these are part of the game. Can't complain. We have to check his condition."



"I am satisfied with all players performance. We really controlled crosses I am very happy with Marti (Crespi) and all other players," he signed off, shifting focus to the Calcutta Football League.



Whereas, the coach Fernando Varela did not want to be dragged into the comments made by his compatriot on the refereeing of the game. "During the match, we have to respect the decision of the referee. I don't want to comment on the opponent coach's opinion," he said.



Looking ahead to the final, Varela also praised new recruit Bruno Pelissari for adding spark into the team.



"We will be prepared for both the teams ( or ) in the final. We need to correct some mistakes from this match. We will give our best in the final.



"Bruno is a great player. I think with him in the team we dominated possession and created more chances," he concluded.