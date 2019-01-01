Durand Cup 2019: East Bengal’s Alejandro Menendez 'satisfied' with wins

Alejandro Menendez praised young Bidyasagar Singh and suggested that the striker adds more dynamic to the matches….

Alejandro Menendez was a happy man after his side came back from behind to beat and book their place in the semifinals of the Durand Cup.

Praising his team’s performance in all the three group stage matches, the Spanish coach said, “I am very satisfied that we won all the matches with 10 goals scored in three games and playing good football on a few occasions. This will help us to improve ourselves for the future.”

The former Castilla coach applauded young Bidyasagar Singh’s performance who has scored five goals in the tournament so far. He said, “I think today Bidyasagar changed the game. He has been great for us in the second half creating a lot of chances and scoring. With his speed and mobility, he makes the game more dynamic.”

Menendez shielded his team’s backline when asked if it was a matter of concern for him. He said, “I think we have a very good defence. Last game we conceded in the 93rd minute. Only one chance and they scored. Today also they scored from one isolated chance. Conceding goals isn't a concern for me.”

The Spanish coach once again stressed the fact that he is treating this competition as a platform to improve his players but agreed that his team wants to win every match they play.

“Like I said before this tournament is about improving ourselves. We are developing tactically. It has given us an opportunity to make mistakes and learn from them. Ultimately we try to win every game we play,” said Alejandro.

Bengaluru coach Naushad Moosa was satisfied with the fight his youngsters showed against the big boys of .

Moosa said, “It is very important for these youngsters to play such tournaments and play against teams like East Bengal. There was a defensive lapse, but again that was lack of maturity. I am not worried about this.

“I had told this earlier that it won't be easy for EB. We at Bengaluru FC never quit. Such tournaments are a learning process. The players now know their mistakes and will improve from here on.”