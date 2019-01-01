Durakovic expected a tougher Silver State Derby following last week's pummelling of PKNP

Perak could not reproduce their Saturday result, when they were held to a goalless draw by PKNP in their first leg FA Cup quarter-final encounter.

Despite their 4-0 away win over FC at the Manjung Mini Stadium in their match last Saturday, on Tuesday could only come away with a goalless draw at the same venue.

Just days after the two team's meeting in the league last weekend, they met at the same venue once again, this time in the quarter-finals. However, this time around, neither Perak nor PKNP could find the back of the net, and the first leg encounter ended goalless.

Perak boss Mehmet Durakovic said after the draw that their return visit would always be tougher, after the earlier match had ended in a one-sided win.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy tonight especially after winning 4-0 just three days ago. But my players gave everything; it's never easy to play when they use man-to-man marking. It was a tough game and we hit the bar twice, but the ball did not want to go in.

"They (PKNP) too wanted to win the game after three days ago. We'll take our chance and we'll win the game (second leg)," remarked the Australian in the post-match press conference.

The return fixture is scheduled to take place on May 11, at the Perak Stadium.

