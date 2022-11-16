Dubai Super Cup 2022: Arsenal, Liverpool, AC Milan and Lyon to compete in Dubai during World Cup break
- Arsenal, Liverpool to play in Dubai
- Super Cup to be held during World Cup
- AC Milan and Lyon will also compete
WHAT HAPPENED? Other than the Premier League duo, reigning Serie A champions AC Milan and Ligue 1 outfit Lyon will also compete in the tournament. Four matches will be held where Arsenal and Liverpool will play Lyon and AC Milan respectively but won't face each other. The teams will play two matches each in a league format. The winning team will be awarded three points while in case of a draw, two points will be awarded to each team. On top of that a penalty shootout will be conducted whose winner will be handed an extra point. At the end of the four matches, the team with highest points will lift the tropy.
𝟴 days.— Dubai Super Cup (@dubaisupercup) November 15, 2022
𝟰 teams.
𝟭 champion.
Do not miss the #DubaiSuperCup featuring @LFC, @acmilan, @Arsenal and @OL_English ⚽️
Find out more by visiting https://t.co/B7nLGRL0FR 🔗
⚽️ @DubaiSC | @emirates ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Tll4TKotCx
Dates for our two friendly matches against Lyon and AC Milan next month ⤵ pic.twitter.com/f27jlCljaD— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2022
Staying ready during the break 💪— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 15, 2022
🇦🇪 We're heading to Dubai next month for a warm-weather training camp 👇
STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:
Editors' Picks
- Ballon d'Or 2023 Power Rankings: Messi, Neymar and the favourites head for the World Cup as Haaland watches from home
- GOAL50 2022 Head to Head: Messi vs Ronaldo
- Wiegman remains unbeaten! England winners and losers as Lionesses end 2022 without a single defeat
- Romario, Baggio, Benzema & the biggest squad selection snubs in World Cup history