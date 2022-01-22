Brentford v Wolves stopped for 20 minutes after drone flies over stadium during Premier League match

Brentford and Wolves were forced off the field of play for nearly 20 minutes during their Premier League clash after a drone caused the brief suspension of Saturday's game.

The Bees and their visitors were roughly half-an-hour into their game at Brentford Community Stadium when referee Peter Bankes was forced to remove both sides from the field of play after an unmanned craft was spotted hovering above the pitch.

The match was subsequently resumed after a lengthy delay with further time added in order to cover a previous stoppage for a clash of heads between Brentford duo Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which saw both players substituted shortly before the game was brought to a halt.

More to come...